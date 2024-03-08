HomeBlogsAlex R. Knight III's blog

Human Rights

Submitted by Alex R. Knight III on Fri, 2024-03-08 15:30
in

Whenever you claim a product and/or service is a "human right," you're simultaneously claiming that the capital, productivity, skillset, and labor of others belongs to you; that they are your slaves. This is the very essence, needless to say, of all communist/socialist/Marxist thought. And it is nothing short of pure evil.
 
 

 

