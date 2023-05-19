"The whole aim of practical politics is to keep the populace alarmed (and hence clamorous to be led to safety) by menacing it with an endless series of hobgoblins, all of them imaginary." ~ H.L. Mencken
FBI Whistleblower: "This government will crush you if you expose what they're doing."
Submitted by Alex R. Knight III on Fri, 2023-05-19 09:57
The even more chilling thing is that nothing will happen as a result of this. Nothing will change.
https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/news-nation/fbi-whistleblower-this-government-will-crush-you-fi-you-expose-what-they-re-doing
