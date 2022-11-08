"The whole aim of practical politics is to keep the populace alarmed (and hence clamorous to be led to safety) by menacing it with an endless series of hobgoblins, all of them imaginary." ~ H.L. Mencken
Election 2022: It's All Just a Show...
Submitted by Alex R. Knight III on Tue, 2022-11-08 14:26
It's the same bullshit all over again. It's just a show:
https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/news-nation/it-s-election-day-so-i-thought-it-best-to-keep-quiet-then-the-same-crap-as-in-2020-began-again
- Login to post comments
- Alex R. Knight III's blog
User Login
Search This Site
Recent comments
-
http://www.informationliberation.com/?id=6333510 weeks 4 hours ago
-
“Madness is something rare in individuals — but...14 weeks 12 hours ago
-
I wouldn't be surprised to learn that it's some kind...14 weeks 12 hours ago
-
And they're just the ones that got caught.14 weeks 12 hours ago
-
The fruits of Marxism: Complete and total insanity.25 weeks 2 days ago
-
Fortunately, he now has the money and the influence to not n...43 weeks 4 days ago
-
Look at the timing. They don't want CIA/MI6 funded...44 weeks 8 hours ago
-
So that everyone responsible -- and those who would sue or p...49 weeks 6 days ago
-
Hey, don't you know that the word "unprecedented...51 weeks 5 days ago
-
Reminiscent of Cuba.52 weeks 11 hours ago
more