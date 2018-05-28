"The most dangerous man, to any government, is the man who is able to think things out for himself, without regard to prevailing superstition or taboo." ~ H.L. Mencken
Appearance on the Peter Mac Show, 5-27-2018
Submitted by Alex R. Knight III on Mon, 2018-05-28
The show is in three parts:
http://www.petermacshow.com/episodes/405-alex-r-knight-iii-1.html
http://www.petermacshow.com/episodes/406-alex-r-knight-iii-2.html
http://www.petermacshow.com/episodes/407-alex-r-knight-iii-3.html
