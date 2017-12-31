"Wherever is found what is called a paternal government, there is found state education. It has been discovered that the best way to insure implicit obedience is to commence tyranny in the nursery." ~ Benjamin Disraeli
Appearance on the No-State Project with Marc Stevens, 12-30-2017
Submitted by Alex R. Knight III on Sun, 2017-12-31 09:17
http://marcstevens.net/featured/nsp-dec-30-alex-knight-iii-anarchist-author-anarchy-political-borders.html
- Login to post comments
- Alex R. Knight III's blog
User Login
Search This Site
Recent comments
-
Paul- Only 8 ? C'mon! You can click onto YouTube...1 week 4 days ago
-
With you, Jim, it really doesn't matter what you asked me....1 week 5 days ago
-
Yet another fine piece, Paul. I don't know if you're...2 weeks 1 day ago
-
I didn't ask you that, Sam, I asked whether or not you...2 weeks 2 days ago
-
http://strike-the-root.com/government-force-of-nature Actual...2 weeks 2 days ago
-
Good one Doug. :-) I have to admit, I have found some uses...2 weeks 2 days ago
-
"If Jack Phillips was not living under the delusion that the...2 weeks 2 days ago
-
Perhaps this may sound a bit flippant, but your question is...2 weeks 2 days ago
-
"Panarchy" redundant? Possibly. But who's to say that redund...2 weeks 2 days ago
-
4 or five words, my friend: I have nothing to fear. Sam2 weeks 2 days ago
more